El Paso police say second victim was found in deadly northeast shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say the victim in a deadly shooting last week was a 52-year-old male but have not identified him pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting happened Friday at 8601 Robert in northeast El Paso in the afternoon. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out the investigate.

According to CAP, a second male shooting victim was found on Kenneth Street but was uncooperative with police.

Police continue with their investigation and ask anyone who can help to call 915-832-4400.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

