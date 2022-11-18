Guatemalan man killed in hit-and-run crash along Loop 375; Juarez man arrested

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian struck while crossing Loop 375 from south to north died from his injuries Thursday, according to El Paso police.

Investigators say the victim, a 52-year-old male from Guatemala, was running across the road with a group of about six other men.

On Thursday night, police described the crash as a hit-and-run. Investigators say 61-year-old Ismael Galindo Corral of Juarez contacted police, identifying himself as the driver involved in the crash.

Galindo Corral was arrested and will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.