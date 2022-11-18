Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:48 PM

Guatemalan man killed in hit-and-run crash along Loop 375; Juarez man arrested

TX DOT

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian struck while crossing Loop 375 from south to north died from his injuries Thursday, according to El Paso police.

Investigators say the victim, a 52-year-old male from Guatemala, was running across the road with a group of about six other men.

On Thursday night, police described the crash as a hit-and-run. Investigators say 61-year-old Ismael Galindo Corral of Juarez contacted police, identifying himself as the driver involved in the crash.

Galindo Corral was arrested and will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content