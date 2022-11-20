More details released in deadly UNM campus shooting: Plan to ‘lure’ NMSU basketball player lead to deadly encounter

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police say the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student, who was shot and killed Saturday morning, had devised a plan with three other people to "lure" a New Mexico State student to UNM's campus to assault him.

That plan lead to an altercation which left 19-year-old Brandon Travis dead, and a 21-year-old NMSU student hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said. Sources close to NMSU told ABC-7 that the NMSU student involved in the shooting was Mike Peake, a junior forward for the NMSU Aggies basketball team.

Peake was taken to an Albuquerque hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Authorities learned that Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female, and two of his male friends, all of whom are UNM students, to lure Peake to the campus to assault him.

When Peake arrived to the campus near a residence hall, Travis pulled a gun out and shot Peake. Police say Peake, also armed with gun, fired back and hit Travis.

Travis died at the scene.

The 17-year-old female and two other men ran away from the scene.

Police arrested the teen female and charged her with aggravated battery and conspiracy. She was booked into a juvenile detention center.

The other two men were also identified by State Police, but they are unsure if any charges will be brought against them yet.

The NMSP investigation continues.

NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia and head coach Greg Heiar have still not made any public comments on this incident. A weekly news conference with Heiar scheduled for Monday was cancelled.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu called the shooting "devastating" in a statement on Sunday morning.

"There are some details that we know, but unfortunately, there is some important information we still do not know. I believe it’s important that no one rush to judgement until all the facts are made available," Arvizu said in the statement, which was released before NMSP shared new details in the investigation.

The ABC affiliate in Albuquerque, KOAT, spoke with a witness who heard the gunshots and rendered aide to Peake. That person, Joseph Man, a UNM student, said there were people around Peake who kept referring to him as a "teammate."

NMSP did not mention any other witnesses who were at the scene in their update.

"All I heard him say is how much pain he was in and the fact that this was a career ending injury for him and it is just unfortunate to see," Man said.

Man said Peake had gunshot wounds on his left thigh.

After the deadly shooting, the rivalry matchup between UNM and NMSU's basketball teams, that was supposed to take place later that night at The Pit in Albuquerque, was postponed.

As the Aggies basketball team was driving back to Las Cruces, their team bus was pulled over by NMSP at the Fort Craig rest area south of Socorro, New Mexico on I-25. It is about halfway between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.

A spokesman for police says the stop was part of the investigation and the bus was released shortly after.

An ABC-7 crew captured the moment the team returned back to the Pan-American Center and the players and coaching staff declined to speak about the incident.

Peake is from Chicago, Illinois and played in both of NMSU's games in the early season. Peake joined the team last year under former head coach Chris Jans.