Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:25 AM

Largest railroad union rejects labor deal, raising risk of a crippling strike

Rank-and-file members of the nation’s largest rail union, which represents the industry’s conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Today. That significantly raises the chance that major freight railroads crucial to the nation’s economy could be brought to a halt by a strike early next month.

The nation’s second-largest rail union, which represents engineers, ratified its own contract. But the failure of the conductors to ratify their own deal is another setback to efforts to avoid a crippling nationwide rail strike.

If the tentative agreements aren't ratified, they will go back for a revised deal with a December deadline.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Noelia Gonzalez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content