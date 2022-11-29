Fugitive arrested following SWAT standoff in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A fugitive police say barricaded himself inside a home in central El Paso during a SWAT call was taken into custody without incident.

The standoff happened Monday at 8:25 p.m. at the 3300 block of Harrison.

According to police, the Gang Unit went to the home to arrest 33-year-old Julio Cesar Perez, who had two outstanding warrants for a probation violation on an aggravated assault on a peace officer charge.

When Perez refused to come out, police say the department's Special Operations Group assisted. Perez was eventually taken into custody without incident. He was booked on two outstanding warrants.