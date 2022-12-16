Jan. 6 committee preparing Trump criminal referral to DOJ: Sources

The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to urge the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump on criminal charges during its business meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The committee has been debating the move for months and is largely symbolic.

Obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States are two charges the committee plans to include in their criminal referral, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A video of President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022.J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

Another charge under discussion is insurrection, the sources said.

The charges under consideration were first reported by Politico.