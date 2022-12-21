Skip to Content
Migrants crawl through the fence at the border highway

EL PASO, Texas - Migrants are seen crawling through sections of the fence on Loop 375. The migrants cross the canal and climb up to the fence with all of their belongings.

Once migrants get past the fence they then cross into traffic on the border highway. This is a very dangerous trend for migrants. The drivers are also at risk as they are going at speeds up to 60 mph. As the migrant surge continues you will want to be very careful if you are driving on Loop 375.

