Court documents shed light on home stabbing attack that ended in deadly shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal what happened during a confrontation inside a far east El Paso home that resulted in the stabbing of a couple and the shooting death of another man.

According to the documents, 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo told investigators she and 41-year-old Adrian Maldonado went to a home on the 12000 block of Kira Christel Lane on Dec. 26 to sell drugs to Louis Adams. Rojo told investigators Maldonado, her boyfriend, was going to conduct a drug transaction with Adams.

Rojo said although Maldonado assured Adams he had drugs in his possession, he didn't have any drugs to sell.

After being unable to produce the drugs, Rojo says Maldonado attacked Adams. Court documents state Rojo provided a knife to Maldonado, which he used to stab Adams and his wife at the home.

According to investigators, after the incident, Rojo and Maldonado tried to run out of the home, but Adams was able to shoot at the couple, striking and killing Maldonado.

Rojo was found later during a traffic stop. She had a gunshot wound to her ankle area.

Investigators say Rojo admitted to threatening Adam's wife in the home and striking her in the face during the confrontation.

Rojo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.