today at 4:02 AM
Published 3:56 AM

Early morning shooting leaves one woman in critical condition

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Canutillo Palms Apartment early Thursday morning, according to El Paso Police.

Police are reporting that male suspect fled the scene of the shooting.

The apartment complex is located at 365 La Puesta Dr., very close to Canutillo High School.

First responders informed ABC-7 that the incident was initially reported as an assault.

The names of the victim or the suspect have not been released.

Samuel Harasimowicz

