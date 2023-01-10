Skip to Content
San Elizario Mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario's Mayor has been arrested for insurance fraud, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Isela Reyes, 41, was arrested Tuesday by detectives assigned to the FBI West Texas Border Corruption Task Force. According to officials, the offense happened before Reyes was mayor of San Elizario.

But since she is currently a public official, the FBI West Texas Border Corruption Task Force was involved.

According to officials, the offense was for fraud over $2,500 and under $30,000.

The Sheriff's Office says it received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim and opened an investigation.

Reyes was booked in the El Paso County jail with a bond of $25,000.

Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

