Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson; all lanes closed at Fred Wilson

UPDATE: All lanes of U.S. 54 northbound are closed at Fred Wilson. Police advise motorists to take alternate routes.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive.

An ABC-7 reporter on the scene says there were about five police cars at the scene. There was one black Cadillac with a possible body underneath covered with a white tarp.

