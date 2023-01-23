Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:56 PM

Popular Mexican comedian Polo Polo dies at 78

Creative Commons

A Mexican comedian known for his adult humor filled with double entendres has died, according to multiple news outlets.

Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Peláez Benitez, better known as Polo Polo, was 78.

News of his death came Monday.

According to El Heraldo De Mexico, Polo Polo was born in the state of Guanajuato on March 9, 1944.

He grew in popularity during the 80s and 90s and was known for acting in several feature films.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content