Popular Mexican comedian Polo Polo dies at 78

A Mexican comedian known for his adult humor filled with double entendres has died, according to multiple news outlets.

Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Peláez Benitez, better known as Polo Polo, was 78.

News of his death came Monday.

According to El Heraldo De Mexico, Polo Polo was born in the state of Guanajuato on March 9, 1944.

He grew in popularity during the 80s and 90s and was known for acting in several feature films.

