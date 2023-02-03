Skip to Content
Chapin HS teacher arrested on charges of transferring obscene material to a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A teacher at Chapin High School was arrested Thursday night.

The teacher now in custody, is Orlando A. Solis, who is listed on the El Paso Independent School District's website as a mathematics teacher.

Solis is also listed as an advisor for Chapin High School's Robotics Club.

ABC-7 has obtained information from the FBI, which say the charges filed against Solis are Intransit/Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor. No other information was provided.

ABC-7 has been informed that federal investigators will be releasing a statement Friday afternoon, regarding this arrest.

