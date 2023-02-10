Cat with gang tattoo rescued from Juarez prison to be given up for adoption

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A cat tattooed with symbols used by members of a criminal group was found at Cereso prison in Ciudad Juarez, according to Canal 44. The animal was turned over to a shelter.

State public safety officials say members of the K-9 Group seized the cat, an Egyptian breed, brown in color.

One of the markings on the cat was the "Made in Mexico" logo, which alludes to one of the criminal groups that operate in Chihuahua, according to Canal 44.

According to El Diario de Juarez, the cat will not be given up for adoption until the prosecutor's office investigations are complete.

El Diario reports the cat is estimated to be valued between $1,500 and $2,112 dollars and although it is in good health, it did suffer mistreatment due to its tattoos. The cat is around three years old.