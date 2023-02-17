First responder timeline provides closer look at response to teen’s death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police continue to investigate the death of a teenage girl found dead in an alley on Coyote Trail in Far East El Paso.

Information is limited, and no suspects or motive has been released by police.

Dispatch audio, officials inside the El Paso Fire Department and ABC-7 crews on the scene were able to help piece together this timeline from Thursday evening into Friday morning.

8:44 p.m. - A shots fired call near Tim Foster St, and Coyote trail came into 911 operations; police were dispatched and reportedly found nothing. This led to the call being cleared at the time.

9:30 p.m.- 911 operators got a call about somebody being shot, both El Paso police and an ambulance were dispatched.

9:35 p.m. EPPD and EPFD arrive within seconds of each other at the scene.

9:42 p.m. - EPPD deemed the area safe enough for paramedics to assess the victim.

9:47 p.m. - Paramedics gave an assessment and reached out to the medical authority to declare an official "Death on Scene."

ABC-7 crews on the scene witnessed the EPPD's mobile command unit arrive on the scene just after midnight Friday.

A resident who lives next to where the dead girl was found confirmed the timing of the first responder's arrival to ABC-7.