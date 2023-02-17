Plane departs El Paso International Airport after bomb threat scare; FBI says no known credible threat

UPDATE: According to Flight Aware, American Airlines Flight 2051 departed El Paso at 5:01 p.m. en route to Chicago O'Hare International with an expected arrival time of 9:03 p.m. CST.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An American Airlines flight was diverted off the tarmac Friday in El Paso before take-off due to a bomb threat, according to the FBI.

"While an assessment is always conducted following receipt of a threat, there is no known credible threat to the aircraft or passengers at this time. Airport officials and FBI El Paso personnel are conducting render-safe procedures as a precaution," said Jeffrey R. Downey, Special Agent in Charge.

The plane was scheduled to land at Chicago/O'Hare International Airport.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.