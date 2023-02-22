Tips for a very windy Wednesday in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Very strong winds are expected through Wednesday afternoon. A high wind warning is in effect for the Borderland till 8 p.m. today.

High winds can bring down power lines, cause property damage and pose life-threatening dangers to people and pets. Secure loose items around your household such as lawn furniture, toys, potted plants, trampolines, toys, and trash cans. Park your vehicle in a garage if possible. If you have items that can not be moved, they can be tied down. Avoid being next to older trees that may have branches snap off causing you harm.

The wind may suddenly move your car when traveling from a protected to an unprotected area. Expect winds to be worse in exposed places, such as straight, open roads, bridges, and overpasses, or between hills. Be aware of high-profile vehicles such as large trucks, vans, and buses, as they are vulnerable to losing control or tipping over. Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles to give yourself space to avoid any debris on the road.