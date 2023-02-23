Watch for potential water filtration scam from company posing as health staff, warn El Paso officials

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City health officials advise El Pasaons to be cautious about a potential water filtration scam by company members posing as Department of Health staff.

According to officials, the individuals claim to be conducting a water study in the neighborhood, leaving flyers with a phone number asking residents to contact them as soon as possible if no one is home.

Officials say any legitimate Department of Health employee will identify themself with an official city-issued badge and will never ask for personal information such as social security number or bank information or attempt to sell you anything or inspect the water in your home.

If you believe you may be the target of this potential scam, you are asked to call 915-832-4400.

Officials advise you to be cautious of requests for personal, medical, and financial information.