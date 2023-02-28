Supreme Court to consider fate of Biden’s student loan relief plan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will take up two challenges to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. This program is an initiative aimed at providing targeted debt relief to millions of student-loan borrowers that has so far been stalled by legal challenges.

Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court decides. How and when the justices rule will also determine when payments on federal student loans will resume after a pandemic-related pause was put in place.

Critics of the program say the country can't afford to pick up the tab. Two cases are in front of the Justices today: in one six republican-led states say they would be harmed financially if the program goes into effect. The other involves two borrowers in Texas who don't fully qualify for debt forgiveness under the program.

Advocates for student loan relief gathered outside the court ahead of the hearing on Monday night and Tuesday.