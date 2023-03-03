Court orders DA to turn over slain deputy’s phone; defense alleges officer had ‘relationship’ with suspect’s girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Facundo Chavez appeared in court Friday afternoon with his attorneys.

Chavez is accused of shooting El Paso Sherrif's Deputy Peter Herrera back in 2019. He faces a capital murder charge.

His lawyers discussed the possibility of dismissing the case, but the judge denied the motion.

Chavez's lawyers asked the court to dismiss the charge based on the Brady rule violation. Lawyers argued the defense did not provide all of the evidence in the prosecutor's possession. The evidence included cell phone data and the deputy's physical cell phones, both personal and business.

Chavez's defense team argues that evidence could change the outcome of the case. The DA's Office argued that they didn't turn it over because there was nothing of value there.

The defense team also alleged Deputy Herrera had a "relationship" with Chavez's girlfriend, Arlene Piña. The nature of the relationship was not disclosed.

Last May, Piña reached a plea deal. She was sentenced to 15 years on a reduced charge of manslaughter.

The trial is expected to begin on May 15.