Organ Mountain band teacher accused of criminal sexual contact of a minor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An Organ Mountain High School band teacher was arrested Thursday. He's charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teacher is identified as 40-year-old Valentino Leyba. According to documents obtained by ABC-7, Leyba had three students over at his home who were helping him clean up his yard on Sept. 10, 2022.

The documents state Mr. Leyba told the boys he was going to Sam's club. The boys say they told Mr. Leyba to bring back some beer, not thinking Mr. Leyba would take them seriously.

When Mr. Leyba returned, one of the boys said he brought back Modelos, margarita mix, and 99 shooters.

The boys told investigators they began drinking. At one point, one of the boys was picked up by his mother, who took him home.

After working in the yard, the other two boys say they got hungry and went inside Mr. Leyba's home, where Mr. Leyba prepared some burritos.

One of the boys, age 15, says he began playing with a bullhorn and placed it between his legs and at one point Mr. Leyba reached for the bullhorn.

The boys told investigators they called out Leyba for trying to touch the boy's private area.

The boy told investigators the experience made him uncomfortable, and he and his friend decided to leave Leyba's home.

Leyba spoke to investigators, denying he attempted to touch the boy purposefully in his private area if he was trying to take away the bullhorn.

Leyba said he had previously had two of the boys clean his yard, paying them $50 each.

Leyba has been released on his one recognizance.