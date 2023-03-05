New cancer navigation system unveiled in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A navigation program geared toward cancer was unveiled by the Hospitals of Providence. The new program works to connect patients and their families to full cancer care.

"It's what I like to consider the gateway and the thruway for all things cancer in El Paso," said Frantz Berthaud, Market Director of Oncology for the Hospitals of Providence, "It is the opportunity for anything related to cancer services, questions, curiosities for the entirety of our community."

The program works to connect patients to the full spectrum of cancer care from screening to detection, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

"I think it gives us really an opportunity to hold the hand of the members of our of our community and enable to walk with them and that's really what cancer navigation is about," said Berthaud.

The cancer navigation program is designed for patients, their families, as well as their caregivers to help navigate their cancer experience.

"And what we're trying to do is, is build a bridge in a way to help our community get through potential and diagnosed cancer," said Berthaud.

The navigation program includes a phone line for patients to call with any questions they may have. A live person is available to coordinate doctors' appointments for scans and diagnostics.

"I mean, it's really where we're attempting to be the 411 for cancer," said Berthaud.

Frantz Berthaud Market Director of Oncology for the Hospitals of Providence says this program was made to emphasize how much we care about cancer in our community.

"I've been, you know, personally affected in my family with cancer and cancer is one of those things that everyone knows someone. It's affected every single person likely on this planet. And so we're building a foundation. we're building this bedrock for our community to really take care of them," said Berthaud.