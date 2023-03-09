Fight breaks out on Southwest Airline flight from Dallas to Phoenix

DALLAS, Texas-- Safety in air travel in question again after a fist fight broke out on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas, Texas on Monday. It marks the latest incident of unruly passenger behavior.

Passengers were boarding a plane at Dallas Love Field Airport bound for Phoenix, Arizona, when one man confronted another and started punching him. Some passengers reportedly jumped in to help de-escalate the situation.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but one of the men reportedly told passengers that the person he attacked approached his family aggressively.

Witnesses said both men were taken off the plane.

While Southwest did not elaborate on what happened, the airline praised its flight crew for how the incident was handled.