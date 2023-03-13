Congresswoman Escobar: social media needs to be used responsibly after rumors led to migrants rushing the US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar discussed the aftermath of Sunday's migrant riot at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We need more responsibility from the social media platforms, frankly, in many respects," said Congresswoman Escobar.

Sunday afternoon thousands of migrants stormed the U.S.-Mexico border attempting to make their way into the U.S. The arrival of migrants resulted in a standoff between Customs and Border Protection agents and a temporary shutdown of the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

Most of the migrants who came were Venezuelan men, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, that had reportedly come to the bridge after hearing rumors the border would be temporarily opened.

"It's one of the big challenges that we have been facing and it's not just here at the border, but it really has been throughout every country south of us is that social media has been used really to fuel a lot of rumors and false hopes among migrant populations," said Escobar. "You know, there have been, for example, social media posts like, you know, either now is the time to come, now is not the time to come. And they're not limited to the last couple of years."

This comes as the city prepares for the possible lifting of Title 42, set for May 11.