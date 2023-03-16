Honda recalls nearly 500K vehicles over seat belts that may not latch

Honda is recalling nearly 500,000 vehicles over a manufacturing issue with the front seat belts that could prevent them from latching, the company announced.

More than $448,000 vehicles are covered in the recall. Affected models include certain 2018-2019 Accord and Accord Hybrids, the 2017-2018 CR-V, 2018-2020 Odysseys, the 2019 Insight and 2019-2020 Acura RDXs.

Honda says the seat belt in the driver seat and front passenger seat may not latch properly. As a result a person is at an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash since they may not be restrained.

Impacted owners will be contacted by mail starting April 17th.