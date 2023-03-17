Three children injured in lower valley home fire; family pet dies, one adult not injured

UPDATE 6:03 a.m.: Fire officials say one child suffered second-degree burns, and two children suffered smoke inhalation. All three children were taken to the hospital. One adult inside the home was not injured.

UPDATE 5:33 p.m.: El Paso Fire officials say one child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Sadly, the family's pet dog died in the fire.

Fire crews remain to check for hot spots.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.: According to El Paso Fire, the home fire has been put out.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A home is on fire at Ventura Drive and Padilla Drive in the lower valley.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.