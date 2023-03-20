Actor Damaine Radcliff reflects on his role playing Willie Cager in Glory Road

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Actor Damaine Radcliff remembers the late Willie Cager as he reflects on his role playing Cager in the movie Glory Road.

Radliff tells ABC-7 Glory Road was his first Hollywood movie production back in 2006 and said there is nobody else he would have rather wanted to play.

“He did something that was so monumental, I had to do him justice,” Radcliff told ABC-7.

Radcliff said during the production of the movie, he was stuck to Cager like glue in order to fully embody his character in the movie. He said Cager was involved during the entire process and helped him to better understand the character and properly portray his emotions during certain scenes.

“He just sat back in his chair and he was just enjoying the process. During a take, he would come over and he would just talk to me and be like, 'Yeah, you got this,'” he said.