NMSU hires new head men’s basketball coach, Jason Hooten

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University announced its new Head Men's Basketball Coach, Jason Hooten.

Hooten becomes the 28th head coach for the program. Hooten has 13 years of head coaching experience and a 30-year coaching career.

Hooten comes from Sam Houston State University, where he served as head coach.

"I believe Coach Hooten is a tremendous fit for New Mexico State," said Mario Moccia, NMSU athletics director. "Throughout his coaching career, he has demonstrated an ability to build hard-nosed, defensive-minded teams. Importantly, his programs are always modeled on character and integrity."