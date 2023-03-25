“Chabelo” beloved children’s icon dies at 88 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY - Mexican icon "Chabelo" has passed away according to his twitter page. Early Saturday morning, the Lopez Miranda family posted, "it is a very sad morning, Xavier Lopez Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us."

Chabelo known for decades for his family friendly programs and presentations, died suddenly from abdominal complications according to his twitter account.

He was 88 years old, a Mexican children's comic, millions of children and their families would wake up early on Sunday to see "En Familia con Chabelo", a television show, that included singing, dancing, contests and other educational presentations.

The show ran 48 years from 1967 to 2015. Chabelo is known for dressing in kid's style clothing well into his 80s, and using a child's voice as he entertained his audiences with jokes.

He was a U.S. citizen born in Chicago and moving to Mexico with his family at a young age according to the AP.

Chabelo originally set his eyes on medical school but soon found out his calling was in acting.

He is survived by several children and his devoted wife of many years. The family asked for privacy at this time so they can mourn in private and make funeral arrangement.