Carlos Leon announces he won’t seek reelection to El Paso Commissioners Court, Precinct 1

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Carlos Leon, El Paso County Commissioner for precinct 1, has announced he will not seek reelection and will spend more time with family.

"This decision has taken much thought and consideration, as it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve all the constituents of El Paso County," said Leon.

The next election for his seat is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Leon says he will continue to support policies and programs that enhance the quality of life for all his constituents before his term ends.