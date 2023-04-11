It’s National Pet Day!

It's official, April 11th is National Pet Day.

While everyday may feel like national pet day at home. April 11th is the day to show some extra love to your adorable pets.

Some ways to make sure your pet is feeling the love is by throwing away old toys that have become unsafe, making sure vaccinations are up to date, and micro-chipping your pets if they get lost.

Your pet doesn't necessarily have to be a cat or a dog. This day is for all pets.

But if you don't have a pet, it is also a great idea to visit the local shelter and maybe adopt a pet in need of a "furever" home.