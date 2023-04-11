Two El Pasoans killed in single-car crash in Socorro County; driver and a 5-year-old injured

SOCORRO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two El Pasoans were killed when the car they were riding in crashed, according to New Mexico State Police.

It happened Saturday, April 8, at 2 a.m. on I-25 just south of Belen.

Investigators identified the victims as 21-year-old Brittny Ramos and 65-year-old Manuel Medrano. Police say the driver of the car, a 22-year-old and a 5-year-old passenger, were taken to a hospital; the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Police say fatigue is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash and have noted that alcohol does not appear to be a factor. All of the car's occupants were properly wearing their seatbelts, according to investigators.