Northeast El Paso roads littered by rocks and debris after week of storms

EL PASO, Texa s-- Five days of nonstop rain has left El Paso roads littered with debris from the monsoon storm. While highways like US Highway 54 and Interstate 10 have been cleared by Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews, local El Paso roads like Dyer Street are all still left waiting.

"It's horrible. Being a business owner, I loose business. I haven't had a customer all day. Between losing money and the damage that it has caused, we spent last night and this morning cleaning up," said shop owner Fred Murphy.

His tattoo shop was busy Friday, but not with customers. His staff used the majority of their day sweeping rocks from the establishment. Murphy's concern - along with other shop owners - is that drivers making their way through Dyer are speeding through the area.

"That's why I am over there yelling, because I am worried one of the rocks is going to shoot out and break one of our windows - or even worse, hit one of us or our customers," Murphy said.

Not long after interviewing Murphy, another shop owner told ABC-7 that a rock had already shattered his window. Ali Hassan owns an auto shop on Dyer, and his frustration is aimed at the fact that he feels like he played a game of broken telephone with officials.

"This morning and up to 5 o'clock we called the city 10 times - and every time we called one number, they give us another number and in the end we came to a conclusion that they are not going to be able to get here today," Hassan said.

A city of El Paso spokesperson told ABC-7 that Dyer Street is considered a state road, meaning TxDOT would be required to clean the area. However due to the volume of other areas in need of assistance, TxDOT has asked the city to help them clean this particular area. No word on when it will be completed, so in the meantime drivers were urged to avoid it if possible.