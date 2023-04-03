Road maintenance at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Road maintenance began in front of the El Paso International Airport Monday. The work is expected to last through Wednesday, April 12.

The roadwork will require intermittently closing lanes leading up to the airport entrance. Those travelling to the airport are advised to follow traffic and detour signs, and to allow extra time to get to the airport during this period.

Also during this period, the first hour of short-term parking will be free.