Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, July 5

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, July 5 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Transmountain Project

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Construction Raised Medians

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

Mesa and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Wednesday, July 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Piedras and Cotton right lane and exit ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing the guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and McRae alternating lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning turnarounds and intersections.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound at the Bomarc underpass closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

LAS CRUCES

University Avenue, from Locust Street to Solano Drive, will be closed to westbound traffic from 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023.



A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone during the closure by way of Monte Vista Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closure. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs.



The work will affect RoadRUNNER Transit Route 2 and Route 8. Bus stops 15 and 16 on Route 8, and bus stop 45 on Route 2, will be closed during this time.



"A" Mountain Construction will be working on water line installations in this area, as part of the University Avenue Waterline and Mill/Overlay project. This work will be done in City Council District 2.