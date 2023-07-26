Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, July 26

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.

District Wide Striping Project

Sunday night July 23 thru Thursday night July 27

8 p. m to 5 a. m

Full Closure on west bound IH-10/Cotton to Schuster Ave

All Police officers will assist on full closure, beginning at IH-10/ Raynolds St to Cotton. In addition, Officer will be stationed inside closure at various locations to monitor On Ramps to prevent motorists from entering closure.

Work performed: PMI will be removing and striping IH-10

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

LAS CRUCES

A walking path closure along a portion of the Las Cruces Outfall Channel trail, where it crosses below the U.S. Highway 70 and north Main Street bridge, began Monday, July 17, 2023, and will continue to Friday, July 28, 2023.



Kelly Cable will be removing the existing walking path under the bridge to lower the existing Century Link infrastructure. The length of time the trail is closed will depend on weather conditions.



This work is being done in City Council District 1. The trail closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.