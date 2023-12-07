El Paso named among the best on Forbes’ Worst Holiday Travel Cities list

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Forbes Advisor just put El Paso on its list of worst cities for holiday travel. The good news: El Paso was among the best of the worst included on the list.

Out of the 42 cities listed, El Paso was named #40. Memphis received the title of Worst Holiday Travel City and placed in the top spot.

The list analyzed drivability, city experience, and air travel.

“At El Paso International Airport boosting the traveler experience is our priority," El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez said. "The results of this holiday travel survey show our efforts to serve travelers with exceptional service, convenience, and efficiency, are being recognized during this busy holiday season."

The El Paso International Airport is seeing a 9% increase in traffic this holiday season, compared to this time last year. Airport officials expect 86,000 travelers to pass through from December 22 to January 2.

‌Officials urge everyone to arrive early, plan ahead, review parking options to make the holiday travel experience even better for everyone.