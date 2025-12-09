Crash blocking all lanes of I-10 West at Vinton

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash is blocking all lanes of traffic on I-10 West at the Vinton exit.

The crash happened at 1:43 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation alert system.

All lanes are blocked off as emergency crews address the incident and work to get the highway back open.

The severity and clearing time are currently unknown.

Use ABC-7's TrafficTrack Map to monitor the situation on the roads and to find an alternative route.