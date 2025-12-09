Skip to Content
Traffic

Crash blocking all lanes of I-10 West at Vinton

TXDOT
By
New
Published 5:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash is blocking all lanes of traffic on I-10 West at the Vinton exit.

The crash happened at 1:43 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation alert system.

All lanes are blocked off as emergency crews address the incident and work to get the highway back open.

The severity and clearing time are currently unknown.

Use ABC-7's TrafficTrack Map to monitor the situation on the roads and to find an alternative route.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.