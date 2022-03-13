One person is dead following west El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened in the 800 block of Sunland Park Dr., near Sunland Park Mall.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the crash happened late Saturday night at around 11:50 p.m.

Officials said two vehicles were involved. Another person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Special Traffic Investigators are now investigating what led up to the crash.