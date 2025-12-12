Unattended veteran burials at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County will honor two veterans through unattended burial ceremonies at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, beginning with a service today for U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Paul A. Oaks.

Oaks, who served in the Navy, will be laid to rest at 9:30 a.m. Friday during a ceremony organized by the El Paso County Veterans Advisory Board and the El Paso County Veterans Service Office. The Unattended Veteran Burial program ensures veterans with no next of kin receive full military honors.

A second ceremony will take place next week. U.S. Air Force Sergeant William Fox will be honored on Friday, Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m., also at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

County officials say the public is welcome to attend both services to help ensure no veteran is laid to rest alone.

The program identifies veterans who qualify through partnerships with local agencies, aiming to provide the dignity and recognition owed to their service.