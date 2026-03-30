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Military Monday: Honoring Jesus and Victor Ulloa

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Published 7:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Jesus and Victor Ulloa.

They are brothers who served together. They were part of Operation Desert Shield/Storm and are Ysleta High School graduates..

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

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Katrina Villarreal

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