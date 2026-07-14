Skip to Content
Video

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Isolated thunderstorms continue through Thursday as flood risks rise this weekend

KVIA
By ,
today at 2:22 AM
Published 2:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're continuing to track below-average temperatures for our Tuesday and continuing through the middle of the week. Tracking highs staying several degrees cooler than normal. Daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms will remain possible, with slightly increased coverage expected Wednesday and Thursday.

This evening we're continuing to track isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Borderland. While storms will remain hit-or-miss through Thursday, a few could produce brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty outflow winds.

By Friday, monsoon moisture is expected to increase once again, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Along with the increase in storm coverage, the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flooding will also be on the rise.

Article Topic Follows: Video
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Mikey Tongko
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mikey Tongko

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.