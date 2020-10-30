StormTrack Weather: Seasonably average temps. expected this Halloween weekend

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- After the borderland got a taste of Winter this past Tuesday, Fall like weather has returned and will stick around the forecast for the next several days along with dry air.

Light winds and clear skies will make for some enjoyable days Saturday and Sunday.

A backdoor cold front will move through the are Sunday morning, producing breezy conditions area wide with windy conditions mostly near west El Paso.

Winds will calm down by Sunday afternoon, and remain light through the rest of the forecast period.

Temperatures will quickly warm back up to normal by mid week next week, and cloud get to a few degrees above normal if clouds do not move in.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and Traffic app to stay updated on the latest changes in the forecast.

