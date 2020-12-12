StormTrack Weather: Windy overnight, cooler temperatures for the week ahead

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland experienced another afternoon with above average temperatures. Overnight lows will dip down into the 30s but winds behind a cold front will give us cooler temperatures for the week ahead.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are expected overnight into early Sunday morning.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon hours.

Dry conditions will remain in place as well as slightly cooler temperatures.

Download our ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and Traffic app to stay updated on the latest changes in our forecast.