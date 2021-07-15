ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Spotty showers today and for the next several days, still hot

Weather

Happy Thursday! Today we are seeing clouds move in from the north into our area. With them comes a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but most of us will not be seeing rain. We are keeping it at a 20% chance of rain for both today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will be hot today and tomorrow, in the mid 90s, and we will stay in the lower 90s for Saturday on.

Beginning on Saturday, we are bumping it up to a 30% chance of rain that will last for the rest of the week. Once again the storms that do form will occur in the mid to late afternoon and be very scattered, so we are not expecting everyone to get rain each and every day. These storms are also not expected to be severe, but will be capable of producing a heavy downpour which would cause flooding in that location.

We've already received a lot of rain so far this year- 5.93 inches so far at the EP International Airport. Depending on where these storms form, of course we could see that number increase, or stay the same. Enjoy the rest of your day and hold on tight, it's almost the weekend!