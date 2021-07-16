ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Dry for most today, PM storms tomorrow

Weather

Yay it's Friday! I hope you are all enjoying your last day of the week. Right now it feels great, but it's going to get HOT both today and tomorrow. We will see temps in the mid 90s across the board (with exceptions of those on the mountain), with most of us staying dry. The better chance for rain is in the eastern portion of the region, but even there the chance is fairly low. Tomorrow most will be in the upper 90s, with some locations possibly seeing triple digits. Please please hydrate and take breaks if you are working outside.

Tomorrow we will see a better chance for rain, with more available moisture. Expect winds to be gusty at times due to outflows, and storms dropping heavy downpours if you get caught under one. Thunderstorms will have the possibility to pop up anywhere in the afternoon hours, but fortunately conditions will become more calm by the evenings. Another thing worth noting is that these storms will be short lived so your plans should not be ruined for the entire day. As always, we will be back at 4, 5, 6, and 10 PM today, but you can catch me again bright and early tomorrow at 6 and 8 AM. Have a great weekend!