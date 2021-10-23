ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Breezy, beautiful weekend

Hello and happy Saturday! Our highs this weekend will be about 8 degrees above where we should be at this time of year. We will have three mid-80's days and then on Tuesday we will have our next cold front which will bring us to the mid to upper 70s.

Breezy conditions today and tomorrow, but we will only have winds up to about 20-25 mph so that's really typical for this area. Monday will be a bit calmer and then Tuesday, winds will pick up and we will get our cool down. On Tuesday expect winds up to about 35 mph.

For the middle to end of the next week, cooler temperatures with plenty of sunshine will be what we get each day...so sounds like some good weather heading into Halloween!