ABC-7 First Alert: Strong cold front arrives Tuesday morning bringing winds and cooler temps.

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of strong winds Tuesday.

The work week will start off with above average temperatures and calm conditions. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid 80s.

Early Tuesday morning a strong cold front is expected to arrive picking up winds early on in the day.

The strongest gusts are expected after 12 pm with gusts of up to 45 mph expected.

The front will also drop afternoon highs to the upper 70s for Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected Wednesday.

Warmer temperatures will arrive just in time for Halloween weekend.

