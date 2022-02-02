WATCH: Texas Emergency Management Council holds Winter Weather Media Briefing
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Emergency Management Council, including several state agencies involved in the response, took questions from members of the media Wednesday at Noon.
Agencies briefing include:
- Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Public Utility Commission
- Electric Reliability Council of Texas
El Paso is not on the ERCOT grid so anything goes.