ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Sunny, warm with breezes

Hey hey hey! It's a few hours from the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, 5 days from St. Patrick's day and one week away from the official start of Spring! With all these events coming up, the weather is changing too! I'm forecasting a high of 83 in the middle of this next week.

Besides sunny and warm conditions for the week ahead (no day will be cooler than 70 degrees this week), we will have a few breezy days mixed in. Those days will be tomorrow, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, your St. Patricks Day. I will be here from Tuesday through Monday two weeks from now on primetime, so I'll be giving ya'll some good evening forecasts. Make sure you tune in.